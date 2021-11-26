PM Ciuca hands over Defence Minister mandate to Vasile Dincu: I am separating from my second family

On Friday, at the ceremony where Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca handed over the mandate of Minister of Defence to Vasile Dincu, he stated that the moment marked his separation from his "second family."

"Today I am leaving the institution that has been the second family for me and for all those who are here in the hall today. And I think that not only me, each of you can say that you've spent more and more time inside this family than with families at home," the head of government confessed.

He talked about the importance of people. "I can tell you that I have always had people in mind, because the technique can be acquired, it can be prepared, it can be kept operational, but this does not happen by itself, it happens through effort, through professionalism, through the dedication of the people, through their enthusiasm," Ciuca also mentioned