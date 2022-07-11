Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has meetings with associative milieu; recommendations made to improve planned amendments to Fiscal Code

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at Victoria Palace, several rounds of consultations with representatives of the associative milieu regarding the amendment to the Fiscal Code initiated by a normative act launched for public debate last week on the Ministry of Finance's website, with a series of recommendations for improving the proposals having been made.

According to a Government's release, the four meetings presented situations faced by representatives of the business milieu, employers, trade unions and public authorities, and recommendations were made to improve proposals to amend the Fiscal Code.

"The consultations will continue, in the coming days, at a technical level in order to be able to identify the best solutions to consolidate the development framework of the Romanian economy, to ensure an adequate competitive environment and to eliminate inequities in the fiscal system", the release reads.

The Government states that the draft ordinance launched for debate by the Ministry of Finance includes the solutions identified by the Government in the last six months based on a sustained dialogue with international bodies, but also with representatives of the Romanian business milieu.

AGERPRES.