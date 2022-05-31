PM Ciuca - meeting with Donald Tusk: Discussions on political, economic situation in Romania and EU

National Liberal Party (PNL) President Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the European People's Party (EPP) Congress in Rotterdam with EPP President Donald Tusk, who gave assurances about full support for Romania's entry into the Schengen area.

"We talked about the political and economic situation in Romania and the European Union, as well as about future challenges. President Tusk gave assurances about his full support for Romania's candidacy for Schengen," Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

Also on the sidelines of the EPP Congress, Nicolae Ciuca met with the President of the CDU (Christian Democratic Union, Germany), Friedrich Merz, and with Petteri Orpo, President of Kokoomus (National Coalition Party, Finland).

"Success and wise decisions Friedrich Merz as CDU president," Ciuca said on Twitter. He also wrote that "good cooperation between Romania and Germany goes beyond politics."

At a meeting with Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister Ciuca conveyed support for NATO enlargement and Finland's accession.

"I welcome Finland's decision to formally apply for NATO membership. I am a strong supporter of NATO enlargement. Good luck next year Petteri Orpo, President of Kokoomus, in the parliamentary elections. I hope you will become the next Prime Minister," Ciuca said on Twitter.

The PNL president participates, together with several Liberals, in the Congress of the European People's Party in which the EPP leadership will be elected - President, Vice-Presidents, Secretary-General and Treasurer. AGERPRES.