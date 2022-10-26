PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized, in Brussels, on Wednesday, the need for support and assistance for Ukraine, noting that the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, the most vulnerable partners, need support, and Romania's decision is to contribute financially to the NATO Voluntary Funds dedicated to these states.

Ciuca affirmed, in a joint statement with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, "the stake of continuing support and assistance for Ukraine, reiterating the support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, assumed since 2008, at the Summit in Bucharest.

"I emphasized that the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, our most vulnerable partners as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, need our support. In this sense, I presented Romania's decision to contribute financially to the NATO Voluntary Funds dedicated to these states, with 1,300 .000 dollars (400,000 dollars for Ukraine, 600,000 dollars for the Republic of Moldova, 300,000 dollars for Georgia). All these contributions represent a practical reflection of the special importance given by Romania, constantly, to NATO's policy of partnerships," the Prime Minister declared at NATO headquarters.AGERPRES