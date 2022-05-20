PM Ciuca says no discussion so far on progressive tax

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in a press conference held in central-western Cluj-Napoca, that for now there is no discussion about the progressive tax, saying that there is no other form of taxation at the moment, but analyses and studies are carried out in the working group set up at the level of the Ministry of Finance.

"Once these fiscal optimization measures are completed, we will move on to have the stages of consultation with the specialized institutions, with the academic environment, with the business environment, with the associative environment, so that in the end we have a decision that comes to support everything that means both the collection of money to the state budget and the support that we must continue to give to the business environment, because, I would like to point out, this economic growth recorded in the first quarter is largely due to the dialogue we had with the business environment, the dialogue we had with the specialized institutions and also the dialogue we had with the Romanian and foreign investors and the trust that we have managed to give so far that we have concrete projects, that we have predictability and stability in this area," Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference alongside the Internal Affairs' minister, Lucian Bode, the MEP Daniel Buda and the mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Emil Boc.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was present on Thursday and Friday in a visit to Cluj County. Among other things, he participated in a local dialogue with the citizens on the topic "Europe begins in Transylvania: democracy, education and youth. What's next after the Conference on the Future of Europe?", which was also attended by the President of the European Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, and in the launching conference of the initiative "Women in Tech", under the aegis of the Innowave Summit 2022. He also visited several companies in Cluj County.AGERPRES