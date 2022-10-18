PM Ciuca: The government is interested in supporting the activity of Romanian think-tanks

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of financiers of Romanian think-tanks with activities in the extended region of the Black Sea, on this occasion the head of the Executive emphasizing the need, through appropriate mechanisms, for the Romanian state to assume responsibilities in the development of these communication vectors in the region, a Government press release informs, told Agerpres.

The discussions focused on the presentation of the selection criteria and the difficulties of financing think-tanks, as well as the best practices in the matter.

"The directors of foundations and departments presented the most important projects carried out in the region with the participation of Romanian think-tanks. Ensuring their financing is of strategic interest for our country, especially in the current context. Financing the best and relevant projects can ensure the profile of the country's growth and the projection of Romanian interests in the extended region of the Black Sea, together with our partners and allies," the press release reads.

Following the consultation with the financiers, the quoted source states, meetings will be organized at the Government level with representatives of active think-tanks involved in projects carried out at the level of the extended Black Sea region.

The directors of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, German Marshall Fund-Black Sea Trust, Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova, Department for Romanians Everywhere, ROAID were present.