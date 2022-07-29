 
     
PM Ciuca to attend on Saturday presentation ceremony of U.S. 101st Airborne Division's battle flag

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will participate on Saturday in the presentation ceremony of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division's battle flag, which will take place at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County (south-eastern Romania), the government announced in a release.

Forces and hardware of the Airborne Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, deployed to Romania following the decisions of the NATO Madrid Summit, will carry out a demonstration exercise together with troops of the 'Marasesti' 9th Mechanized Brigade.

A technical exhibition will also be organized that will include attack helicopters, tanks, armored amphibious personnel carriers, artillery and anti-aircraft warfare elements, as well as specific engineering and first aid equipment of the participating Romanian and American subunits that participate in the drill.

