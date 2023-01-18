 
     
PM Ciuca: We will approve investments in road safety based on an agreement with EIB worth 50 M euros

The government will adopt, on Wednesday, through a draft law, a financing agreement concluded with the European Investment Bank (EIB), based on which investments will be made in road safety projects in 89 localities, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

"Taking into account the problems we have in terms of road safety, today we have a very important decision that refers to the financing of investments in road safety. It is about a draft law by which we approve the financing agreement between Romania and the European Investment Bank. We are talking about a project worth 50 million euros, with investments to target 89 localities," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca during the government meeting.

