PM Ctu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after Tuesday

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the Liberals have nothing to discuss with USR PLUS at the moment, but that after Tuesday, when the no confidence motion is voted, all options will be considered.

"PNL has nothing to discuss with a party that overthrows the government of the National Liberal Party, especially when it associates itself with AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians], an extremist party and with those from PSD [the Social Democratic Party], those who are the enemies of the Romanians. So we have nothing to discuss at this moment, and after Tuesday we will see what the options are, but I say that all the options are on the table after Tuesday," Citu declared on Sunday.

In this context, he accused USR PLUS of hypocrisy, Agerpres.ro informs.

"If the USR had said in the election campaign or after that they would vote with AUR and by PSD's side to overthrow the PNL government, we would never have formed a coalition with the USR. They were dishonest, they were not honest with the Romanians and today we see that, in fact, for USR there are no scruples, they join these parties with which we, the PNL, do not want to deal. (...) The National Liberal Party has already expressed its choice (...), it is a party that will continue to do everything to be in government and to implement the government program. WE also saw Mr. Dan Barna say something we should all remember now. He said that the political goal is important, not the instrument. We will use this statement further," the prime minister said.

Florin Citu added that, in his opinion, by voting on the no confidence motion, the USR PLUS parliamentarians would validate the PSD's opinion that even the ministers the former had "were incompetent".