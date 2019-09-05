 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register

vot

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting.

"I have asked the Permanent Electoral Authority to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can vote use postal voting," Dancila told the opening of the Forum of Romanians Abroad, an event taking place in Bucharest.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.