PM Dancila: Governing program's adjustment is the priority of the moment

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, said on Monday after the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee that the current priorities are the "adjustment" of the governing program and the organization of the campaign for the presidential election.

"I think that the priority now is the governing program, the way we'll adjust the governing program - and on September 1 I will present this readjustment, after we discuss it with our alliance partners, and how we organize to win the presidential elections," Dancila said.The PSD leader added that since the program was voted in Parliament, it won't be modified, but only adjusted to the changes occurred in the past two and a half years.The PSD leader said that neither the ordinance proposed by the Finance Ministry to rise excise duties, nor the suggested decision to tax pensions had been discussed at the meeting.Dancila also said that proceeding to staff cuts doesn't necessarily require a regulatory act."We have already started the separate evaluation of each ministry and I think that after we complete each analysis regarding secondments, decentralization, we'll take the necessary measures without needing a regulatory act in this regard. I think that each measure must be accompanied by dialogue, there have been proposals based on certain statistical analyses, but in order to take a measure one needs to engage in dialogue with all the factors involved for the respective measure to be accepted," the Premier pointed out.