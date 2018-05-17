PM Dancila: Reform of the public procurement system will continue, investment must be sped up

The reform of Romania's public procurement system will continue so that the investment can be conducted as soon as possible, on Thursday said Prime minister Viorica Dancila, after a meeting with visiting European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Elzbieta Bienkowska at the Government House.

"I can assure the Commissioner that the steps to reform the public procurement system will be pursued, namely ensuring full and sustainable implementation of the measures contained in this strategic document, under my direct supervision, so that the investment that is so necessary and expected by the citizens of Romania may be conducted as soon as possible," Dancila said.At the same time, she said that she had received support from the European commissioner for simplifying the legislative framework of public procurement."An important topic for Romania (...) is also the acceleration of public investment, which is able to support the achievement of real convergence. In this respect, I have requested and obtained the support of the commissioner for modernising and simplifying the legislative framework for public procurement in full compliance with EU directives in the field," said Dancila.The Prime minister also said that she presented to the European commissioner the Romanian government's priorities for the second quarter."I have told the Commissioner that among the government's priorities for the second quarter of this year are the public procurement law, the public-private partnership law, the establishment of the Romanian Commerce House, the establishment of the state-aid scheme for granting loans of 40,000 lei without interest rate to young people, as well as the establishment of a programme for people with disabilities, all measures that can also contribute to the development of entrepreneurship in Romania," said Dancila.