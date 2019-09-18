PM Dancila: Romanian-Polish collaboration developed in a powerful, viable, strategic, future-oriented partnership

Romanian-Polish collaboration developed in a powerful, viable strategic partnership oriented towards the future, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated, at the Government House, during a joint statement with the Prime Minister of the Government of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Consultations between our governments took place in a special context, marked by the celebration this year, by Romania and the Republic of Poland, of 100 years of diplomatic relations. Furthermore, we mark 10 years of strategic partnership. Poland is a close friend, a key strategic partner and a trusted ally of Romania. Based on a relation with tradition, on converging interests and a common destiny, Romanian-Polish collaboration developed in a powerful, viable strategic partnership oriented towards the future. The consultations today allowed a review of the progress recorded in the cooperation between our countries and the establishment of benchmarks for future cooperation. I hail, thusly, the signing of several memorandums of understanding in domains with particular relevance for the development of our countries, such as infrastructure and transport, energy, communications and digitalization, entrepreneurship, European funds management, cooperation between Police Academies," Dancila said.

She mentioned that businessmen in Poland are increasing their investments in our country, while Romanian investors manifest, in their turn, a higher interest for the Polish market.

"We established, jointly, to continue reunions in this format, which would become a practice by the organization of annual consultations between our governments, as well as the deepening of Romanian-Polish coordination in the regional, European and Euro-Atlantic realms. We focused our attention as well on the European issues, where we desire to cooperate closely, on the basis of similar visions, positions and approaches regarding a series of current subjects on the European agenda, such as Brexit, the Multiannual Financial Framework, the Cohesion Policy, the Common Agricultural Policy. (...) We discussed, at the same time, the importance of cooperation on the regional level, especially within the Three Seas Initiative. We have supported that the exploration of new cooperation opportunities needs to take into account the necessity of a pragmatic approach and the generation of added value. Constant dialogue and the commitments made by our governments are the solid basis for future cooperation for the economic development of the region we are part of, as well as to increase security in the area. We will continue to work together to consolidate the European project, the success of which affects the future of the citizens we represent and in whose name we act," Viorica Dancila showed.