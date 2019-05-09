PM Dancila says she could've completed President Iohannis at Sibiu European summit

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she and President Klaus Iohannis could have completed each other at the informal summit of EU leaders in Sibiu, where she did not participate, and she could have introduced Romania's achievements to Europe.

"I have believed it very important for European leaders to see unity, to hear positive things about Romania and, given that the prime minister is the president of the Council of the European Union, to talk about our achievements, because we have very, very good achievements: 90 legislative files, while Bulgaria had 43 files in six months; Austria - 53 files in six months. Romania, in a much shorter period, from mid-January to April, managed to close hard files and 90 legislative files. (...) I believed that we could completed each other, the prime minister talking about the achievements of the Romanian Presidency, coming up with positive things and to show our work, because it is basically the work of Romania and of all Romanians, and the President of Romania talking about the future of the EU, starting precisely from these things. Especially because on May 1 I attended a meeting in Warsaw of my counterparts from Central and Eastern Europe, and we had the Warsaw Declaration in which we were sketching up precisely the future of the EU. The President of Romania did not want that to happen; I think I should not talk about it again. I hope, however, that the European leaders will leave with a good impression about Romania," Dancila said at the Cluj-Napoca University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF).

She met in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday local elected officers of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Cluj PSD MPs. At UMF she had a discussion with hospital managers of Cluj County and visited the local Oncological Institute.

In several places in Cluj-Napoca, Dancila was greeted by protesters chanting anti-government slogans.