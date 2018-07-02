PM Dancila: There are dams not reinforced in decades; I asked for a check

On a tour of the flood-affected area in Covasna County on Monday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said there are dams that have not been reinforced in decades, adding that she asked the Romanian Waters Corporation to check that.

"There are dams that have not been reinforced in decades (...) I asked the Romanian Waters Corporation to check that, to start reinforcement. Unfortunately, we had to face such situations to see what can happen when these things are not put order over the years," Dancila said on a visit to the Lunca Marcusului - Bacel area, Covasna, according to pictures posted on the Facebook page of the government.Dancila on Monday toured several flood-affected areas in the counties of Buzau, Bacau, Covasna and Brasov to assess the damage and identify the fastest solutions to support the affected people and communities. Dancila was accompanied by Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, Transport Minister Lucian Sova, and Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea.In Buzau County, Dancila announced that on a meeting on Thursday, the government could approve aid for the flood-affected areas.At the same time, she congratulated the Interior Ministry, the Emergency General Inspectorate (IGSU) and the authorities that have acted so far in the flood-stricken areas.The prime minister said that she had discussed with European Commissioners Corina Cretu and Maros Sefcovic in order to obtain support for the areas."I have already spoken with Commissioner Corina Cretu; today I talked with Commissioner Sefcovic so that we can access the Solidarity Fund because the damage is very high and we need to think about everything that happened and to use all the levers that can help us. We will make an assessment of the areas, we are talking about homes, roads, access roads and agriculture (...) so that the government's help may go to all these areas," Dancila said.