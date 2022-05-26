PM decides to establish interministerial committee for implementing inclusion strategy for Roma minority

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca decided to establish an interministerial committee for implementing, monitoring and evaluating inclusion strategy for Romanian citizens belonging to the Roma minority for the period of 2022-2027.

According to the decision published on Thursday in the National Gazette, the committee's leadership is ensured by a secretary of stat within the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, appointed in the conditions of the law, as well as by the chairman of the National Agency for Roma, as co-chairmen.

The committee's main objective is coordinating the mechanism for implementing, monitoring and evaluating the inclusion strategy of Romanian citizens belonging to the Roma period for the period of 2022-2027, approved through Government decision no. 560/2022.AGERPRES