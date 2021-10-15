PM-designate Ciolos: It would be utopical discussing a Liberal PM at this point; It's time we leave pride aside

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos told a TVR 1 broadcast on Thursday evening that it would be "utopical" to discuss another Prime Minister from the PNL (National Liberal Party) at this point, since there is already a Prime Minister-designate, while mentioning that the Liberals are asking USR (Save Romania Union) to apologize for the past, but they do not come up with solutions to the crisis.

Ciolos said USR is ready to come up with the solution of a monocolor government, even if, symbolically speaking, this would be "a Kamikaze project," for he went through difficult moments before and he is ready to go through another one now.

When asked about the fact that the PNL asked USR to take responsibility for the motion of censure against the Citu Cabinet, Dacian Ciolos said that "the past is in the past" and explained what were the positions at that time.He also said, when asked if he would give up his position as PM if PNL asked to rebuild the coalition with a Liberal PM that: We already have a Prime Minister-designate whose proposal is to rebuild the coalition, but if this is not possible then I will come up with an entirely USR government, this are the two options on the table right now.""What is utopical is to try to meet some objectives without having the means to do it. We have the means to reach this objective. Utopical, at this point, is to discuss about another PNL PM, when we already have a Prime Minister designated by President Iohannis, who we all know that is very close to the PNL. There is a clear message here: rebuild the coalition, you didn't propose a PM," said the USR leader.He also said that the PNL leader, the dismissed PM, Florin Citu, should come up with solutions on behalf of the PNL, instead of explaining what USR should do next.Prime Minister-designate also voiced hope that Friday's meeting with the potential partners PNL and UDMR will end with a conclusion.Dacian Ciolos also claimed that he has no intention to negotiate with either PSD (Social Liberal Party) or AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) to help a monocolor government to pass through Parliament.The Liberal leader, interim PM Florin Citu, stated on Thursday that, at this point, the "viable solution" for Romania is to have the coalition rebuilt around PNL, while USR should "admit its mistake of voting for the motion of censure."