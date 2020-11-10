PM meeting with trade unionists in ambulance services: They agreed to make 1,000 additionals jobs permanent

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and representatives of the National Federation of Trade Unions "Ambulanta" agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to make permanent the 1,000 additional jobs at the ambulance services allocated during the state of alert generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on the government's Facebook page, as reported by AGERPRES.

The discussions focused on the ways to support the activity and to motivate the medical staff from the ambulance services, the same source specified.

It was also agreed that it is necessary to "clarify" the legislation on granting the 2,500 lei per month risk incentive to the medical staff involved in the care of patients with COVID-19, so that both physicians and nurses working at the ambulance service can benefit from this incentive.

Government and trade union representatives also discussed the need to purchase new ambulances, but also about the need to ensure a "fair" level of pay for nurses in this system.

The consultations at Victoria Palace were also attended by the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, and the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu.