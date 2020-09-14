PM Orban: Children, teenagers are starting new school year, a real test for our society

Education is a "basic" condition for a civilised society and pupils are returning to classes to continue their training with an extra lesson - they need to learn to take care of their own health and the health of everyone around them, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in his message on Monday for the beginning of the new school year.

"Children and teenagers in Romania are beginning an atypical school year, which is like a real test for the entire society, considering the priority that we have at this point in terms of health, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education is a basic condition for a civilised society and, after almost six months during which we were forced to adjust to remote education, pupils return to their classrooms now to continue their training while needing to learn an extra lesson: how to take care of their own health and of the everyone around them," said the Prime Minister.He drew attention that the danger of infection with the novel coronavirus is still here and the beginning of the school year is also a challenge for the pupils, their families, the teaching staff and the relevant authorities.PM underscored how important it is to observe health protection rules.Ludovic Orban also told the teaching staff that they have the important task and responsibility to contribute to the protection of their pupils' health.