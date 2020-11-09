PM Orban: Closure of markets in closed spaces - temporary

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the closure of markets in closed spaces was decided because in these places the degree of compliance with health protection measures was the lowest, but stressed that the measure is temporary and that solutions are being sought to enable markets to continue to function, according to AGERPRES.

"It is a temporary measure, it is a measure that aims to protect people's health and we will take measures so that local producers are not affected and those who are used to buying from the markets will still be able to buy fresh products from the markets," Orban explained.

He argued that compliance was much higher in supermarkets.

"There are ventilation systems, there are systems that have ensured compliance with the measures. (...) The difference is strictly related to the risk of transmitting the virus and to the analyzes that have been carried out on the infections," the prime minister said.

Orban said he had spoken to more than 100 mayors of municipalities and cities and asked each prefect to hold meetings with mayors on Sunday with representatives of local authorities involved in preparing measures to allow markets to continue to function.

Ludovic Orban explained that the new restrictive measures are aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.