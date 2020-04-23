PM Orban: Movement restrictions to be certainly lifted after May 15

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that for the time being, the movement restrictions imposed on people will certainly be lifted after May 15, adding, however that this will occur under certain conditions.

"For now, it is certain that what President Klaus Iohannis has announced will happen, namely that the movement restrictions will be lifted. That is, Romanians will no longer have to give a bona fide statement, they will no longer be forced to leave the houses only for the reasons that were specified in the military ordinances. They will be allowed to move, of course, by following the rules of not creating crowds. That is, in the public space there should not be more than 3 people together, so as to avoid as much as possible physical contact," Orban said after visiting the "Cantacuzino" National Medical-Military Research and Development Institute.

The prime minister added that, in terms of resuming economic activities where restrictions have been imposed, the Government is conducting analyses in each area.

"Based on this analysis, a decision will be made when the restriction is to be lifted, nothing has been announced for now. What I have told you is that we are conducting an analysis, that we are preparing a plan, that we will announce any lifting of restrictions with a period of time ahead and that each lifting of the restriction will be accompanied by a plan of rules that will have to be observed, as soon as the respective restriction is lifted," Orban also said.