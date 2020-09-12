PM Orban on opening of schools during the pandemic: We are prepared to react in any situation

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assures that the authorities are ready to intervene "in any situation" that may arise, amid the COVID-19 epidemic, after the start of the new school year.

While paying a visit on Saturday to Ramnicu Valcea, he said that the Government had "a permanent dialogue with the leaders of the schools, with the teachers, with the education unions, with the local authorities.""We have known for a long time how the school starts. There has been a permanent dialogue with the management of the schools, with the teachers, with the education unions, with the local authorities. However, the opening of the school is a process that also involves decisions being taken in each school separately. There is a certain autonomy in that respect. Basically, the proposals came from the school's boards and the final decisions were made by the county committees for emergencies. Also, we established that the school manager, headmasters, will have to ensure, through the teachers, the connection with the parents, so that all measures are taken and we are ready to react to any situation that might arise," said Orban.The head of the Executive said the Government allocated 50 million euros to local administrations for the purchase of protective masks and disinfectants for students. He also said that all expenditures made from local budgets for student health will be reimbursed."We reimburse to the local authorities the expenditures made for the purchase of these materials, equipment, substances that are necessary for the sanitary protection of the children", added the Prime Minister.