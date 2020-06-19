PM Orban promises unprecedented resources for infrastructure modernization

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured Friday after a visit to the construction site of the Comarnic - Brasov motorway that the government will allocate impressive resources for the modernization of infrastructure, which is priority zero for connecting the historical provinces and increase development prospects for all regions.

"We plan to allocate unprecedented amounts for investment objectives in Brasov. (...) Our top objective are infrastructure investments - transport, energy, health, where the Brasov City Hall and County Council are carrying out a host of projects. For example, a record-high 50 million-plus have been allocated for health expenditures. No county council has ever allocated so many resources for modernization projects, some of which - it is true - are also supported at governmental level through the National Investment Company. In the next period, if we want to move with the times, if we want to raise the living standard for each and every Romanian, if we want to ensure the connection of all the historical provinces, to ensure development perspectives for all the regions of Romania, infrastructure investments must be our zero priority. As far as we are concerned, we will allocate impressive resources for infrastructure modernization, absolutely unprecedented in 30 years," Orban said.

He also expressed his wish that in six years' time central Brasov would be connected with all of Romania's regions.

"You know that saying 'All roads lead to Rome'; in six years' time, when I come to Brasov I want to be able to say 'All roads lead to Brasov'. Our goal is to accomplish all the connections that Brasov - and not only Brasov, but the entire Romania - needs, the connections between Brasov and the European Corridor 4 via the Brasov - Sibiu motorway, to connect Brasov to Bucharest via the Comarnic - Brasov motorway section and last but not least, to accomplish the connection between (eastern) Bacau and Brasov," the Premier added.