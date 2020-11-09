PM Orban: Teens are virus spreaders; they don't get infected at school

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that teenagers are virus spreaders, as they don't get infected in schools, but in the places where they cannot be under adult supervision, according to AGERPRES.

"They don't get infected in schools, but in other places. When they are not under the supervision of parents, grandparents or teachers. And there are plenty of occasions when the youths are free, they meet... Teens, not only here, in very many countries of Europe - there have been assessments done - teens are... so to speak... virus spreaders, because they don't suffer from serious forms of the disease, most of them are asymptomatic, they don't present visible symptoms, nonetheless they transmit the virus. The misfortune is that the first ones to whom they transmit the virus are the parents, grandparents, who can be affected more seriously," Orban told B1 TV private television broadcaster.

Asked about movement banning between 23 and 5, the PM said that this was planned to avoid the so-called "parties" during the night.

The Prime Minister pointed out that school re-opening depended on the pandemic evolution.