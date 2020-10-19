PM Orban: We intend to find solution to hire all medical residency graduates

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Sunday, in a TV show, that the government is looking for a solution to hire all doctors who pass the national residency examination this year, given that in the fight against COVID- 19 there is a problem with the number of the medical staff, according to AGERPRES.

"This is an important moment that we cannot miss. It's the exam of those who have finished their residency and there we intend to find a solution to hire all those who have completed their residency and passed the exam, to enter this combat system, because that would provide us with the extra medical staff we badly need, because, I repeat, we haven't got problems with bed capacity, or with anything that means devices - infusion pumps, ventilators. These devices certainly exist, they are over capacity. The limit rather comes from the capacity to mobilize enough staff to maintain functionality. We still have Anaesthesia and Intensive Care departments that do not work at full capacity - including in COVID hospitals with experience, because they do not have enough staff to cater for extra beds," the prime minister told private broadcaster B1 TV.

He added that, in terms of the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, the public health departments have asked non-COVID hospitals to set up separate wards and circuits where those infected with the new coronavirus can be treated.

Regarding the medical staff, Ludovic Orban specified that lately many secondments have been used in order to cover the needs of some hospitals.