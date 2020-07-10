 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We will increase pensions, percentage to be made public after economic analyzes

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has given assurances that pensions will increase this year, stating that the percentage increase will be made public at the end of the economic analyzes that the Government is working on.

"The only thing I can guarantee you is that we will increase pensions. The increase will be decided after we have all the economic analyzes to present the economic reality in Romania and the ability to increase pensions, so as to ensure the payment of pensions all the time, not to pretend that we will increase the pensions and after that not to be able to pay them. We will increase the pensions, the percentage with which we will increase the pensions will be made public after finalizing the analyzes," Orban said at the end of the visit paid to the construction site of the bridge over the Danube, in the Macin - Smardan area, Tulcea county, when asked about the increase of the pension point by 40%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.