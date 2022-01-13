PM orders rapid investigation into case of minor who died hit by policeman in Bucharest

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent condolences to the family of the girl who lost her life in a car accident on Thursday in Bucharest and asked the Interior Minister to make sure that the investigation in this case is carried out quickly.

"I learned with sadness about the tragic car accident in which a little girl lost her life, today, in Bucharest, after being hit by a police car. I am appalled by the violent death of the child and send condolences to the grieving family. I spoke with the Minister of Health and I am confident that the doctors will do everything necessary to take care, in the best possible conditions, of the second girl, about whom I received assurances that she is out of any danger. I also ordered the Minister of Interior to make sure that the investigation is carried out very fast in this case. Those who represent a public authority, especially when wearing a uniform, are the first who have the duty to protect the citizens and ensure compliance with the law," Nicolae Ciuca said in a post on the Government's Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.

A police van injured two minors who were crossing the street in district 1 of the Capital City on Thursday. One died and the other was taken to hospital, where she is being treated by doctors. The policeman behind the wheel had not consumed alcohol.