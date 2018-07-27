PMP's Tomac: It is outrageous that Iohannis and Dragnea let Viktor Orban act as Romania's PM

National leader of the opposition People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac criticised on Saturday the presence of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Tusvanyos Summer University in Baile Tusnad, Harghita County.

"In the Centennial Year, Viktor Orban is freely celebrating at Baile Tusnad the biggest concessions made by Romania to Hungary in the last one hundred years. The fact that Romania is not represented at a high official level at the Tusnad Summer University to put limits to the anti-Romanian radical discourse, once again confirms our way of doing foreign policy: with hands tied. (...) I think it is outrageous that President Klaus Iohannis and [Social Democratic Party] PSD national leader Liviu Dragnea let Viktor Orban behaves in Tusnad as if he were for a few days the prime minister of Romania," Tomac said in a Facebook post.In his opinion, Liviu Dragnea offered Hungary 'on a plate" economic and cultural advantages in exchange for support from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the current parliamentary majority, which includes PSD."Taking advantage of the fact that patriotism lost any seat at Victoria Palace, the prime minister of Hungary managed without difficulty to put the Romanian officials to work in the service of Hungarian interests. Just in the last few months, Liviu Dragnea offered Budapest on a tray, in exchange for the support by the UDMR of the current parliamentary majority, advantages of which the Hungarian state would not even dream. We are talking about economic advantages such as Romania considering selling natural gas from the Black Sea to the Hungarian national gas transmission operator, and also about symbolic cultural advantages such as the establishment by law of a Hungarian language school against the decisions of the local administrations, and elevating the Hungarian language by law to the status of official language in Romania," said Tomac.He added that PMP challenged with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the establishment of a Roman Catholic high school in Targu Mures, as well as the Administrative Code imposing the compulsory use of Hungarian in the local administration.