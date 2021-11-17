PNL approves PM rotation, first to come from Liberals

The Executive Bureau (BEx) of the National Liberal Party (PNL) approved, on Tuesday evening, the proposal regarding the rotation of Prime Ministers in a future government with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the Liberal's condition being that the first Prime Minister come from PNL, agerpres reports.

"The decision to have an alternating system of Prime Ministers, with the first Premier coming from PNL. This is the decision," said the chair of the PNL, Florin Citu, at the end of the BEx meeting.

The Liberal leader emphasized that the negotiation mandate was not changed and that he remains the proposal for Prime Minister on behalf of the PNL."We will see after if we need to make another decision. (...) If PSD opposes, we'll see then. (...) PNL hasn't put any conditions on the names of those in the PSD because he doesn't want to enter these discussions because then there would be a long list," said Citu.Asked if Nicolae Ciuca remains a PM option, Florin Citu answered: "Another name was not discussed this evening."The PNL chair said the leaders of the future coalition should agree on the option of alternating Prime Ministers.Florin Citu mentioned that in the BEx session there was a proposal to expand the negotiation mandate, but it was not voted for.He emphasized that PNL, PSD, and UDMR, must go to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis with a single Prime Minister proposal."I am sure we will agree for a Prime Minister proposal and we will have a government," added the PNL leader.He stated that the Liberals want for the future government to be invested as quickly as possible, showing, however, that the government program isn't finalized. In this context, Citu said that the Liberals do not renounce the flat tax rate.