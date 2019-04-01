 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL to sue PSD for "turning Romanian Post into a party's branch"

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will sue the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for "turning the Romanian Post into a PSD branch," the party's chairman, Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday.

He referred to the conclusion of a protocol between PSD and the Free Trade Union of the Romanian Post, under which the postal workers would be obliged to distribute campaign material for the Social-Democrats and presented a document to that effect.

"We will sue PSD for (...) using the Romanian Post," Orban announced at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.

He presented a communication from the President of the Free Trade Union of the Romanian Post, Matei Bratianu, to the union's affiliates, announcing that the Executive Committee of the Union decided to conclude a protocol with PSD.

Orban argued that the campaign material will be distributed by each postal worker after "being obliged to do so under the threat of losing the job'.

In the context, Orban denied the allegations that PNL wants to stop all aid for pensioners, cancer patients and other vulnerable categories, but also that the Liberals opposed the increase in child allowances.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.