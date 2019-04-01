The National Liberal Party (PNL) will sue the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for "turning the Romanian Post into a PSD branch," the party's chairman, Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday.

He referred to the conclusion of a protocol between PSD and the Free Trade Union of the Romanian Post, under which the postal workers would be obliged to distribute campaign material for the Social-Democrats and presented a document to that effect.

"We will sue PSD for (...) using the Romanian Post," Orban announced at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.

He presented a communication from the President of the Free Trade Union of the Romanian Post, Matei Bratianu, to the union's affiliates, announcing that the Executive Committee of the Union decided to conclude a protocol with PSD.

Orban argued that the campaign material will be distributed by each postal worker after "being obliged to do so under the threat of losing the job'.

In the context, Orban denied the allegations that PNL wants to stop all aid for pensioners, cancer patients and other vulnerable categories, but also that the Liberals opposed the increase in child allowances.