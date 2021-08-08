PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at play

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said today in Covasna County that the Hungarian government's financial engagement in development projects in the Covasna and Harghita counties does not impinge on national security as long as "there is no discrimination at play".

"I have always said that this support [from the Victor Orban Government] cannot be granted on ethnic grounds. If such a support program is carried out, it should be aimed at all Romanian citizens, regardless of whether they are of Romanian, Hungarian or German ethnicity. As long as the support is not intended only for Romanian citizens of Hungarian origin, as long as there is no discrimination and it produces effects, I don't think that national security is affected. If this were the case, we would have probably received warnings from the institutions responsible for national security," Ludovic Orban said in a press statement.

The Liberal leader specified that there are government programs in place to support the Romanians in the Harghita and Covasna counties preserve their national identity.

"During my term as Premier, a special service was set up within the General Secretariat, which is responsible for programs to support Romanians in Covasna and Harghita, for identity-maintaining cultural and religious activities. The service is active and has programs that produce favorable effects," the PNL leader specified.

Asked how governing together with the Hungarian Democratic of Romania (UDMR) fares, the Liberal leader said that it is "a complicated ruling", but that the UDMR respects "most of the commitments it undertakes".

"It's a complicated ruling. We have governed with UDMR before, during the Convention and after 2005 (...), UDMR has competent people, who professionally run ministries, agencies, authorities. As a rule, UDMR is a partner that respects most of the agreements, commitments it undertakes together with the coalition partners. Of course, there are certain limits we do not cross," said Orban.

