PNRR/ Citu: Romania needs entire amount to burn stages delayed for 30 years

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that in the negotiations with the representatives of the European Commission he pointed out the fact that Romania needs the entire sum of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), 29.2 billion euro, "in order to develop, to burn stages," stages which "have been delayed in the past 30 years."

"As regards the total amount, 29.2 billion, it is another thing that I said firmly to those in the European Commission, that I care for deeply. Romania needs the entire amount to develop, to burn stages, stages that have been delayed in the past 30 years. We need this money so that we can catch up to other developed countries and that's my role. I guarantee you all that we will do this with the aid of this PNRR," said Citu in the joint plenary session of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, where he presented the PNRR.

He emphasized that the government guarantees, through this programme, that investments "will go to all corners of Romania"."It's another objective of the PNRR. All areas of Romania will benefit from these investments, not only certain areas. And what we've done until now was recognized not only by the European Commission, and you know very well, and the Standard&Poors agency who revised the rating, the perspective from negative to stable," Citu also said.To implement this plan, the head of the Government emphasized, investors are needed, mainly Romanian companies, agerpres reports."Moreover, Romania needs investors. All investors. We will be able to implement this PNRR with investors, with companies, mainly Romanian ones. That's why we need to eliminate from the public space all these threats or false scenarios, 'we won't get sum X, we won't get sum Y.' We will get this entire amount. We will use it, and Romanian companies and other investors are those who will implement this programme that will lead to the development of Romania in the coming period. This programme is my guarantee to Romanians that we will significantly reduce the gaps between us and developed countries," said Citu.