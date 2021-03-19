 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNRR/ EUR 2 billion for school, university infrastructure

F. P.
GAL
scoala clasa elevi

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), a document discussed on Friday in a first reading by the Government, foresees the allocation of EUR 2 billion for "Educated Romania - School and University Infrastructure".

Reforms and investments are aimed at: developing new standards for built spaces and the facilities of educational institutions; the construction of schools in areas where infrastructure is not adapted to current demographic realities; the reform of the process of issuing the necessary authorisations to the educational units and their social infrastructures, with a view to clarifying and simplifying the procedures for all public and private operators.

According to the source, Romania is facing a lack of a dynamic compliance of the education system to technological developments, to the new requirements of the labour market and to the economic areas in which our country has or may have a competitive edge. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.