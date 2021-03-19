PNRR/ EUR 2 billion for school, university infrastructure

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), a document discussed on Friday in a first reading by the Government, foresees the allocation of EUR 2 billion for "Educated Romania - School and University Infrastructure".

Reforms and investments are aimed at: developing new standards for built spaces and the facilities of educational institutions; the construction of schools in areas where infrastructure is not adapted to current demographic realities; the reform of the process of issuing the necessary authorisations to the educational units and their social infrastructures, with a view to clarifying and simplifying the procedures for all public and private operators.

According to the source, Romania is facing a lack of a dynamic compliance of the education system to technological developments, to the new requirements of the labour market and to the economic areas in which our country has or may have a competitive edge. AGERPRES