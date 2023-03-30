POLI E-Fest competition at Politehnica University, between March 30 - April 2

The biggest video game competition in the country, POLI E-Fest, at its first edition, will take place between March 30 and April 2 at the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB), with prizes amounting to over 20,000 EUR, told Agerpres.

"When we say video games we say engineers. Engineers are the ones who plan the game, create the maps and characters, design the graphics and animations. Even the decision to choose a profession is influenced by the games we played since childhood. Regardless of whether it is about a future aviator, policeman, doctor or computer game developer, pupils choose a career depending on the experiences they lived. POLI E-Fest will connect two generations. We want to create one of the most fascinating experiences within this event. We want a networking event where the pupils can interact with the students of our university, but also where they can prove their gamer abilities," UPB Rector Mihnea Costoiu stated, according to a press release sent to AGERRES.

Pupils and students will meet on the campus of the University Politehnica where they will be able to compete in order to win prizes worth over 20,000 EUR provided within the festival. The participants will have the opportunity to fight in five competitions: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FIFA 23, PUBG Mobile and Valorant.

The event is organized by the Students Association of the University Politehnica of Bucharest, in partnership with the UPB.

The matches will be broadcast live, commented by professional players and promoted by some of the best known gamers and influencers in Romania who will be attending the event.

"Within the POLI E-Fest event, pupils will get to know the students of the University Politehnica of Bucharest. By attending the event, they will learn that engineers are behind the whole process of making a video game. They are the ones who write the codes that make the game work, determine its logic, take care of the sound effects, but also of testing possible errors," Dean of the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers Mihnea Moisescu explained.