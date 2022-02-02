Police demands, included in budget proposal for 2022, submitted to Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Wednesday, regarding the police protests, that all financial claims, namely applying the framework Law of wages no. 153/2017, increasing the bonus of neuro-psychic overload and indexing state military pensions with the inflation rate were included in the budget proposal for 2022, which it submitted to the Ministry of Public Finance.

"This action was already brought to the knowledge of union organization by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Nicolae Bode, during a meeting that took place last year," according to a press release sent by the MAI to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the press release, Minister Bode sustained, during the debate for the state budget for 2022 within the select parliamentary committees and the budget-finance committees, the increase of the basic salary of the MAI employees, in accordance with the framework-law no.153/2017, with the amendments later added.

Also, regarding military pensions, the MAI says that the steps taken by the Minister of Internal Affairs are reflected in the increase of pensions under 2,500 RON by 10% since the beginning of the year, and the other ones with the inflation rate, and these measures have over 21,000 beneficiaries, Agerpres.ro informs.

"For an efficient activity in 2021, MAI prioritized acquiring means of land transportation, armament and special technique with a total value of over 50 million RON. Furthermore, there were also investments made in retro-fitting or rehabilitating headquarters where the MAI staff is carrying out their activity, with a value of approximately 10 million RON," the press release reads.

The ministry also reminds that last year there was an action in implementing the measures approved through "The concept on reducing the staff shortage in the public order and safety structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the period 2021 - 2025", which will take place in stages, according to the established terms of realization.

"All proposals of normative acts that targeted the MAI activities and specifics were discussed by the representatives of the Ministry within the social dialogue committees with the representatives of unions and public debates were organized on topics of interest," the quoted source also says.