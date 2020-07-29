 
     
Police get last-generation Berettas as service pistols

marcel vela

The Romanian police will be equipped with new service weapons - Beretta last generation pistols, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday.

"Today we had an important event for the Romanian Police, a turning point moment, if I may say so, in the evolution of the activity of the National Police, especially of the Public Order and Traffic Police, because after many decades, starting today, the National Police is equipped with new weapons, with Beretta last generation pistols, which are and will be assembled in Romania, at Romarm, for an excellent price, half the market price. (...) This important step towards normalcy is both cost-effective and necessary, but essentially it is extremely important for the safety of the police and at the same time for an efficiency and effectiveness of their fight against crime," said Marcel Vela at an event for the presentation of new acquisitions to improve working conditions for police officers.

He made it clear that in the next two months all police officers would be equipped with Beretta pistols.

