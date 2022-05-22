Police officers locate 15 nationally or internationally wanted fugitives

The police have located, in the last 24 hours, 15 nationally or internationally wanted fugitives, against whom legal measures were ordered, informs a press release of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

During the same period, police officers and gendarmes caught in the act 173 perpetrators of crimes who committed 189 criminal acts.

The MAI staff intervened in 4,844 events, 3,361 connected to the maintenance of public order, and 1,483 to emergency situations, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the level of the police structures, 886 possible crimes were reported, over 26% of them being ex officio.

Based on the evidence administered by police officers in criminal cases under investigation, on Tuesday, preventive measures were ordered for 39 people, and following the investigations carried out by police officers, 14 perpetrators were identified in 17 criminal cases with a record, in evidence.

During the missions carried out on Saturday, the police officers and the gendarmes found 8,778 contraventional offences for which fines amounting to over 3 million RON were applied.

For the past 24 hours, traffic police have continued actions aimed at maintaining safety on public roads and prevent serious traffic accidents. Following the observed violations, traffic police officers confiscated 683 driving licenses and withdrew 227 registrations certificates.

The employees of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations carried out 25 emergency prevention controls, and a building that operated without a fire safety permit was identified. At the same time, for the violations found, they applied 94 sanctions for minor offenses amounting to 82,500 RON.

Most of the firefighters' missions (1,231) were for emergency medical care, 77 for firefighting, 5 for extrication. During the firefighters' intervention, 24 people were rescued.

The pilots with the General Aviation Inspectorate performed 24 aero-medical missions, rescuing 22 people in emergency situations.

12 "RO-ALERT" emergency warning messages were issued.