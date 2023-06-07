Police to picket Chamber demanding the removal of military pensions from recovery, resilience plan.

The National Union of Police and Contract Personnel (FSNPPC) will picket the Chamber of Deputies today demanding the removal of military pensions from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the application of Law 223/2015 as voted and promulgated, told Agerpres.

"Today, what Mr Lucian Bode undertook during last week's negotiations was confirmed by Mr Prime Minister Ciuca and Mr Minister of Labour Budai: on Thursday, an emergency government ordinance will be adopted which will bring the application of the scale in Annex VI for the entire occupational family Defence , Public Order and National Security, starting on June 1, 2023 (the arrears collected will be included in the pay due on July 14, 2023). Tomorrow , June 7, 2023, at 11:00hrs we will meet at the headquarters of the Chamber of Deputies (Parc Izvor entrance) for a picketing over our second demand: removing military pensions from PNRR and the application of Law 223/2015 as voted and promulgated," according to FSNPPC.

Last week, FSNPPC unveiled a timetable of protests to start with picketing the MAI headquarters, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Finance, the government, the Presidential Administration and the Representative of the European Commission in Bucharest.

After the press release announcing the start of the protests, Interior Minister Lucian Bode met with trade unionists to whom he made an offer from the government related to the application of Law 153/2017 in 2 stages: from July 1, 2023, the application of the scale in Annex VI - the last remaining installment to be collected of an average 374 lei net/month - and another net average increase of 370 lei at the next budget revision.