Policemen and gendarmes applied, in past 24 hours, 143 fines

Policemen and gendarmes have applied, in past 24 hours, 143 fines, worth 175,350 as a consequence of infringements of provisions of Law no. 55/15.05.2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

According to the quoted source, through the structures of the Police, on Sunday, two infractions of hindering the fight against disease were noted, provided for and punished by art. 352 of the Penal Code.

Furthermore, on Sunday, 88 persons who did not respect the measure of self-isolation or quarantine were placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days or the measure of institutionalized quarantine was disposed for another period of 14 days.