Political agreement with Austria for Romania's air & sea borders' accession to Schengen in March 2024

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) announces that, on 23 December 2023 it reached a political agreement together with its counterparts in Austria and Bulgaria on the extension of the Schengen area with Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting March 2024.

The MAI also says that the parties have addressed the "discussing in 2024 of its application at land borders in close connection with compensatory measures on strengthening border control and applying the Dublin Agreement".

On 26 and 27 December, discussions took place through diplomatic channels, between Interior ministries, Foreign Affairs ministries, including at the level of diplomatic missions accredited to the EU, on the draft Council decision to legally incorporate this political agreement, the MAI press release went on.

These discussions will continue on Thursday, 28 December.