Political parties spend 60.42 pct of subsidies granted from state budget, January to June

Political parties spent 60.42% of subsidies granted from the state budget in the period January-June 2022, and the largest share in the case of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) was spent on press and propaganda, shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

According to the cited source, between January and June, amounts worth 124,890,327.26 RON were wired into the accounts of political formations, representing subsidies from the state budget.

"By structure of the accrued charges from the subsidy granted from the state budget, the following categories of expenditures had the largest share: in the case of the Social Democratic Party, the expenditure with the press and propaganda represented 73.85%, and in the case of the National Liberal Party, these represented 73.80%, the People's Movement Party recorded expenditures for the press and propaganda in a percentage of 25.15% of the total expenditures incurred. Also, for the Pro Romania Party, the expenditures with staff and with the fees of lawyers, executors and experts represented 44.01% each. In the case of the Save Romania Union, personnel expenses accounted for 34.19% of the total expenditures incurred," the release states.AGERPRES