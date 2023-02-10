Political sources: No border fences to be built in Romania, pilot project with EC, one of good practice

Border fences will not be built in Romania, following that the pilot project that the Romanian authorities will do with the European Commission and the European institutions will be one of good practice, to show how to cooperate and protect the external borders, some political sources said.

"In Romania it's not about fences," the cited sources said.

Moreover, the same sources specified that the pilot project that Romania will carry out together with the European Commission and the European institutions is to "show how to cooperate and protect the border and it will be a project of good practice, which can be also exported to other external borders of the EU".

The political sources indicated that as far as Bulgaria is concerned, the situation is different, this country already having fences with Turkey and being on the migration route and source of entry to the EU.

Before the meeting, Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer had requested the allocation of 2 billion euros from the EU budget for the construction of a fence on Bulgaria's border with Turkey. Some of the member countries have increased the pressure for such a solution, which is not explicitly referred to in the text of the Declaration adopted by the member states.

At the end of the reunion, Nehammer still expressed his satisfaction, by saying We are committed that all the countries located at the external borders will be taken into account by the Commission when it comes to protecting these external borders, as quoted by AFP, welcoming an 'unprecedented clarity'.

"We have the clear commitment of the Commission to support pilot projects both in Bulgaria and in Romania", added Nehammer.AGERPRES