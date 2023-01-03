Polytechnic University of Bucharest to coordinate project of approximately 3.8 million EUR on adaptation to climate change

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) will coordinate the implementation of a project worth approximately 3,800,000 EUR on the creation of a center of competence in the field of adaptation to climate change, the funding to be provided through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), UPB informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

A consortium coordinated by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest under the guidance of Prof. Mihai Datcu Phd, together with the Ovidius University of Constanta, the Romanian Space Agency, the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics and the Ion Ionescu de la Brad University of Life Sciences of Iasi submitted the proposal "Competence Center for Climate Change Digital Twin for Earth forecasts and societal redressment: DTEClimate", which won the competition for the field "Adaptation to climate change" organized within PNRR - Component 9 - Support for the private sector, Research, Development and Innovation, I5. Establishment and operationalization of Competence Centers PNRR-III-C9-2022 - I5, Agerpres informs.

The project is to be carried out in the next 36 months and aims to implement the European strategy for adaptation to climate change in Romania by consolidating a national network of excellence.

This network will interconnect research expertise and innovative approaches to support smart and systemic adaptation. "DTEClimate has the support of a wide community of users including central and local public authorities, organizations from the non-governmental sector that will actively support the expansion of public-private partnerships and the development of a culture of real and effective cooperation between the research environment and industry", shows the release.