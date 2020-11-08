Ponta: Together we are stronger, we can exceed 9pct on December 6

Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta believes that through the merger between the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Romania the new party will be stronger and can exceed the score garnered one year before by candidate Mircea Diaconu endorsed by the two political parties in the presidential elections of 2019.

Ponta presented the Pro Romania programme, which is submitted to voting in the merger congress. Among the programme's goals there are overcoming the crisis generated by the pandemic, Romanians going back to work and not in lockdown, children returning to school, respect for elders.

Establishing the minimum crisis income of 2,000 lei, supporting Romanian companies, testing the population for the new coronavirus, reimbursing the tests and medicines for combatting COVID-19, re-opening schools in safety conditions, bringing back dignity to militaries through legislation predictability, investments in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, defending the fundamental rights and freedoms - are other objectives of Pro Romania's programme Victor Ponta presented.

Nationwide branch delegates are voting in the Pro Romania and ALDE merger online congress on Sunday on the approval of the merger protocol, the statute, the economic programme, and the proposal to designate Victor Ponta as the party's candidate for the prime minister office.