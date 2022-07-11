'Potemkinistii', directed by Radu Jude, included in Curtas Vila do Conde Intertational Film Festival

The short-film "Potemkinistii" (The Potemkinists), directed by Radu Jude, was included in the official official competition of the "Curtas Vila do Conde International Film Festival", the most important festival in Portugal dedicated to short-film productions, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The 30th edition will take place between July 9-17, and Radu Jude's film will be screened at the Teatro Municipal, on July 11.

"Potemkinistii" will run in the presence of director Radu Jude, the short film's participation in the festival being supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) and the National Center of Cinematography (CNC).

The film, written and directed by Radu Jude, starts from a gesture of defiance towards Russia, made by the sailors from the Potemkin cruiser, in 1905, who received political asylum in Romania. In 2021, a sculpture (played by Alexandru Dabija) tries to create an artwork inspired by this event.

Alexandru Dabija and Cristina Draghici are playing the main roles.

This is Jude's fourth selection in the "Curtas Vila do Conde" competition after: "Alexandra" (2007), "Trece si prin perete" (It Can Pass Through the Wall) (2014), "Cele doua executii ale Maresalului" (The Marshal's Two Executions) (2018).

"Potemkinistii" had its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival, being screened in the Directors' Fortnight (Quinzaine des Realisateurs).

The short-film can be watched these days in cinemas in Romania, during the "Almanah Cinema. Six short films by Radu Jude" project.

The short film's producer is Ada Solomon, and the executive producer is Diana Caravia, the director of photography is Marius Panduru, the editing is signed by Catalin Critutiu and sound by Titi Fleancu. The sound design and mixing were done by Marius Leftarache, costumes by Ciresica Cuciuc, hair and make-up by Bianca Boeroiu.

"Potemkinistii" is a miroFILM production, achieved with the support of the National Center of Cinematography.AGERPRES