Predoiu thanks Finnish Minister for European Affairs for support in lifting of CVM, Schengen bid

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu said on Monday, in the context of a meeting with Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen, that Romania will continue public policies aimed at strengthening the independence of the Judiciary and its efficiency, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Justice to AGERPRES, the Finnish official expressed her appreciation for the results obtained by Romania in the field of Justice, reiterating her support for the evaluation of the European Commission in the context of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism and congratulated the minister of Justice for presenting the section for Romania of the Rule of Law Report, in the General Affairs Council of December 13, 2022.

The Finnish minister emphasized that the rule of law is one of the fundamental values of the European Union, the basis of democracy and of the market economy, while Russia's aggression against Ukraine is against these values that underpin the entire European construction. The Finnish minister further underlined the importance of Finland's accession to NATO.

Minister Predoiu thanked for Finland's support in the lifting of the CVM, but also in the Schengen bid. He pointed out the real progress that Romania has made in the field of Justice and presented the ministry's priorities for the next period.

"It is important to ensure the same level of independence of the Judiciary and of its efficiency as a public service in all EU member states. We are interested in the progress made within the Rule of Law Mechanism in all EU member states. Romania has many citizens who live in third EU member states and we see in the Rule of Law Mechanism one that ensures the respect of all the rights of EU member states citizens, regardless of where they live and work. We also see in the Rule of Law Mechanism an indirect practical tool to support a consolidated business environment through compliance with contracts as a reflection of a culture of respect for the rule of law and of ensuring compliance with contracts through an accessible, impartial, independent and efficient judicial public service," said Catalin Predoiu, as quoted in the release.

He added that Romania will continue public policies aimed at strengthening the independence of the Judiciary and its efficiency, "all the more so as the lifting of the CVM is confirmation of the progress made".

"In the new context, after the adoption of the new Justice Laws, the judicial system operates in a system of complete self-governance of Justice through the Superior Council of Magistracy and, as regards the administration of the Justice budgets, through the High Court of Cassation and Justice, these two institutions having the correlative responsibility of the good functioning of the judiciary," stated the Minister of Justice.

Marjut Akola, the ambassador of Finland in Bucharest, also participated in the discussions.