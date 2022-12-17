President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to become important supplier of energy to Europe, especially green energy

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said on Saturday that his country will become an important supplier of electricity for Europe, especially green energy, told Agerpres.

"This agreement is a step to create a green energy corridor. (...) Azerbaijan is widening its geographical range of action by supplying gas to European markets. It is a win-win situation because Europe needs to strengthen its security energy, and Azerbaijan needs outlets for the huge resources it has. Today we are starting to build a new 'bridge' from Azerbaijan to Europe. Our country will become an important supplier of electricity to Europe, especially green energy,", said the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also showed that last year, his country exported 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU, and this year exports amounted to 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Next year there will be at least 11.6 billion cubic meters of gas," informed Ilham Aliyev, recalling the signing by Romgaz of a gas delivery agreement from Azerbaijan to Romania starting in January.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, will sign, at the Cotroceni Palace, the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transpor. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President Klaus Iohannis also participate in the event.