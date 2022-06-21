President Klaus Iohannis congratulates David Popovici on gold at World Aquatics Championships

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday night congratulated young swimmer David Popovici on his extraordinary performance at the 19th FINA World Championships 2022 in Budapest.

"Thanks to your proven ambition, talent and perseverance, you have offered excitement and joy to all Romanians today and you have written a new page in the history of Romanian sports. We are proud of you," Iohannis said on his Facebook page.

Popovici, 17, won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle race at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1:43.21.

