President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the negotiations within the government coalition regarding the division of ministries to be completed by next week, told Agerpres.

"The issues related to the division of the ministries, by whom and how the coalition is formed are matters that are negotiated between the parties, this is not a negotiation in which the president of the state has a role, but my expectation is that these negotiations will be completed by next week, and I hope that the necessary procedures will be initiated and completed in a couple of days, so that we will have a new Government through which the so-called rotation is carried out, i.e. the prime ministers will change and the ministries will be headed by new high-performing people," said Iohannis, in Reykjavik.

The head of state was asked if, in his opinion, in the context of the rotation at the level of the Executive, the protocol of the coalition should be renegotiated and if there would still be a stability of it in the conditions in which the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) would leave the government.

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Reykjavik, in the summit of the heads of state and government from the member states of the Council of Europe.