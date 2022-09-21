President Iohannis: It's fair, reasonable and expected for salaries, pensions to rise

It is fair, reasonable and expected for pensions and salaries to increase, given the current context, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, at the United Nations.

"As long as we don't have a forecast of next year's budget, whatever one or the other says is speculation. But I can tell you something that I personally conveyed to the coalition leaders. Given that we are in energy crisis, we have a lot of problems in the economy, we also have an economic growth, we all have a fairly high inflation, it is correct, it is reasonable and it is expected to increase both salaries and pensions. Given that inflation has reached, now the data have recently been released, over 15%, it does not seem reasonable to me to refuse to discuss the increase in salaries and pensions. Until the end, it is not ordinary people who have to pay for these crises and the Government must identify solutions," Iohannis said.

According to the president's statement, the amount of these increases are technical issues that will be known following highly applied calculations.

"Now, how much the minimum wage will increase, how much the pension point will increase, and so on, these are technical issues that will be known after some very applied calculations are made, related to the budget that has to achieve these increases, and we are talking clearly about the 2023 budget. The very good part that I see is that, despite these multiple crises, which we are treating as well as we can, we have a substantial economic growth and, of course, that gives us hope that we will have on salaries and pensions a growth that comes to compensate to a reasonable extent for the increase in prices and the inflation that we have," president Iohannis added.AGERPRES